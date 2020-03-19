County limits entry to offices due to coronavirus order

ELKO -- Elko County Departments are limiting public entry to offices as recommended by public health guidelines, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon.

“Although our employees are in the office, entry into those offices may be by appointment only,” stated the release. “Most offices are closed to public entrance. We encourage phone calls and e-mails for the public to conduct business or with questions.”

The County is updating its Board of Health website on a daily basis, and anyone needing to conduct business with the county can find the most current office hours, phone numbers and email addresses at www.elkocountynv.net.

Office Phone Numbers

County Manager and Commissioners 775-738-5398

Fiscal Affairs 775-753-7073

Human Resources 775-738-4375

Building & Safety, Public Works, Planning 775-738-6816

Natural Resources 775-738-6816

District Attorney 775-738-3101

Child Support 775-738-3474

Treasurer 775-738-5694

Assessor 775-738-5217