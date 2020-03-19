County limits entry to offices due to coronavirus order
0 comments
top story

County limits entry to offices due to coronavirus order

  • 0
Elko County Logo

ELKO -- Elko County Departments are limiting public entry to offices as recommended by public health guidelines, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon.

“Although our employees are in the office, entry into those offices may be by appointment only,” stated the release. “Most offices are closed to public entrance. We encourage phone calls and e-mails for the public to conduct business or with questions.”

The County is updating its Board of Health website on a daily basis, and anyone needing to conduct business with the county can find the most current office hours, phone numbers and email addresses at www.elkocountynv.net.

Office Phone Numbers

County Manager and Commissioners 775-738-5398

Fiscal Affairs 775-753-7073

Human Resources 775-738-4375

Building & Safety, Public Works, Planning 775-738-6816

Natural Resources 775-738-6816

District Attorney 775-738-3101

Child Support 775-738-3474

Treasurer 775-738-5694

Assessor 775-738-5217

Recorder 775-738-6526

Clerk 775-753-4600

Library 775-738-3066

Public Defender 775-738-2521

Elko Justice Court 775-738-8403

District Court I 775-753-4601

District Court II 775-753-4602

Carlin Justice Court 775-754-6321

Wells Justice Court 775-752-3726

Eastline Justice Court 775-664-2305

Town of Jackpot 775-775-2447

Roads 775-738-5036

Fire Protection District 775-738-9960

Ambulance 775-738-8046

Juvenile Detention Center 775-753-4608

Juvenile Probation 775-753-4603

Sheriff’s Office 775-738-3421

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News