County limits entry to offices due to coronavirus order

ELKO -- Elko County Departments are limiting public entry to offices as recommended by public health guidelines, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon.
“Although our employees are in the office, entry into those offices may be by appointment only,” stated the release. “Most offices are closed to public entrance. We encourage phone calls and e-mails for the public to conduct business or with questions.”
The County is updating its Board of Health website on a daily basis, and anyone needing to conduct business with the county can find the most current office hours, phone numbers and email addresses at www.elkocountynv.net.
Office Phone Numbers
County Manager and Commissioners 775-738-5398
Fiscal Affairs 775-753-7073
Human Resources 775-738-4375
Building & Safety, Public Works, Planning 775-738-6816
Natural Resources 775-738-6816
District Attorney 775-738-3101
Child Support 775-738-3474
Treasurer 775-738-5694
Assessor 775-738-5217
Recorder 775-738-6526
Clerk 775-753-4600
Library 775-738-3066
Public Defender 775-738-2521
Elko Justice Court 775-738-8403
District Court I 775-753-4601
District Court II 775-753-4602
Carlin Justice Court 775-754-6321
Wells Justice Court 775-752-3726
Eastline Justice Court 775-664-2305
Town of Jackpot 775-775-2447
Roads 775-738-5036
Fire Protection District 775-738-9960
Ambulance 775-738-8046
Juvenile Detention Center 775-753-4608
Juvenile Probation 775-753-4603
Sheriff’s Office 775-738-3421