County may consider forensic audit of primary election

ELKO – After hearing concerns that at one point got rowdy about the validity of Elko County’s primary election and a recount requested by a candidate for governor, Elko County Commissioners informally agreed this week that they may look at a forensic audit of the election results.

“The board will most likely be considering a future agenda time regarding a forensic audit,” Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said after the Aug. 3 meeting, but she said the next commissioner meeting on Aug. 17 is in Montello and West Wendover.

“We will not put it on an agenda for a meeting outside the county seat, so the earliest it will be on the agenda will be the September 7th meeting,” she said in an email.

Vernon Hatch of Spring Creek said in the public comments portion of the meeting that he had asked for a full forensic audit of the primary “a couple of meetings ago” because of questions about elections in Elko County, and because that it is “so important to know those elected were actually elected.”

He said a full forensic audit would be done of paper ballots and voting machine totals by “people who really understand voting machines.”

Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman said by phone Aug. 4 that there is nothing in state statutes “to guide us on a forensic audit, but we are looking into it.” She said, however, that her office already does audits from the beginning to the end of elections.

“We have a lot of checks and balances in place, and our office is very conscientious,” she said, adding that she thought the staff did “an excellent job conducting elections during Covid time.”

Mary Ann Weldin of Spring Creek demanded county representatives “take action against voter fraud” and stop using the Dominion voting machines but rather go to paper ballots.

She told commissioners that a letter of demands coming from the Coalition of Nevada Voters that has 230 signatures to date is circulating, calling for distribution of mail-in ballots limited to those who live out of the county, the military or to special requests, voter rolls cleaned up and an end to “ballot harvesting.”

Although there were comments about hacking into Dominion voting machines, Jakeman said on Aug. 4 that the machines are not connected to the internet and “have to go through rigorous testing,” but electronic poll books are on the internet to show who is checking in to vote and show if anyone tries to vote twice.

Commissioner Rex Steninger said following Hatch’s comments and those of several others regarding election concerns that “we get your point. We’re cutting you off...” He said that he has looked at all the emails coming to him and passed on concerns.

“If the people of Elko County have lost faith in the Dominion machines, we need to do something, and we are pursuing that,” he said.

Board Chairman Delmo Andreozzi said he appreciates the people’s concerns and wants to encourage dialogue, but there were times in the public comment period that were uncomfortable. He later cautioned that “we need to understand the barriers” of state statutes regarding elections.

The discomfort came after public commenter Chris Mullins told Steninger he made him mad because he originally believed that Steninger was on his side.

“You lied,” he said, to which Steninger said he didn’t lie, he just called Mullins “an idiot” for sending email after email.

“I honestly believed at some point that you cared,” he told commissioners. “We deserve better.”

Other comments were about the recount on June 30 of the 8,080 votes cast in the governor’s primary race at the request of Republican candidate Joey Gilbert, who asked for recounts in every Nevada county and paid for them after he lost the primary statewide to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes. He has since filed suit over the loss.

Gilbert won in Elko County, however, with 2,333 votes cast by Republicans, compared with 1,250 votes for Lombardo and 1,133 votes for former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller. The recount came up with three votes fewer to Gilbert, public commenters said at the Aug. 3 meeting.

Kim Starr of Carlin told commissioners she saw questionable paper ballots while observing the recount, and she said she filed a report with the FBI over alleged voter fraud. She said her observances that led to contacting federal authorities involved the county sheriff’s election, however.

Steninger said the recount was for Gilbert only, and even if she saw an irregularity, that doesn’t mean Sheriff Aitor Narvazia knew about it. Narvazia won the primary to seek re-election against several challengers.

Misty Atkins of Elko said she also saw ballots duplicated and the backs of copied ballots blank and filed a report with the FBI regarding the sheriff, but she thought action should “start at the local level. This needs to be taken seriously.”

She also said Jakeman only reluctantly let observers into the room for the recount instead of watching from lobby on a “screen the size of a cell phone.”

Steninger said he checked, and the clerk let everyone observe in person.

Jakeman said the Gilbert recount was the first one conducted in Elko County since she began working in the office years ago, so she initially arranged the viewing in the lobby as is done for regular elections but “we brainstormed,” and came up with the idea of two recount board members coming out to the lobby for ballot inspections and counts.

The ballots were then tallied by staff in another room, and observers were allowed, although there are rules to be followed for county observation. There was also a volunteer to look at ballots that may need to be adjudicated.

“I really wasn’t trying to be mean,” Jakeman said regarding allocations that she argued with observers. “We really have nothing to hide.”

Candace Wines of Ruby Valley, who was on the Elko County Board of Trustees and said she was pushed to resign, told commissioners that if people at the county level are willing to go to extremes, what about local, county and state elections?

“We need elections, not selections,” she said.

Wines also said she opposed the Dominion voting machines and wanted the county to go to hand-counts of paper ballots.

She cited Nye County, which voted back in March to go to paper ballots only and earlier this week appointed a new interim county clerk to replace long-time County Clerk Sam Merlino. Republican Mark Kampf, who won the party’s nomination for clerk in the June primary.

The Associated Press reported Merlino resigned over the Nye County Commission’s hand-counting plans after months of unprecedented scrutiny over her work administering local elections.

Jakeman said the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office is working on regulations for hand-counting ballots.