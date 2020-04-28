County may declare compliance with reopening requirements

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – County commissioners are meeting in special session Wednesday to discuss issues related to the coronavirus, including a possible declaration that the county is in compliance with the requirements of a Phase 1 re-opening as outlined by the White House and State of Nevada.

After reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Elko County had no new cases on Tuesday while four previous cases had recovered. The county now has four active cases out of a total of 15 since the pandemic began. Ten people have recovered and one has died.

Gov. Steve Sisolak's coronavirus restrictions are set to expire at the end of the day Thursday, but he said at a press conference last week that he would not begin to reopen Nevada until new cases and hospitalizations declined over a two-week period.

County commissioners are also set to discuss and possibly act on a report by state Sen. Pete Goicoechea regarding concerns related to the Nevada unemployment application process during an unprecedented increase in applications due to COVID-19 impacts.

The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in Suite 102 of the Nannini Administration Building. Public comments will be taken but due to COVID-19 and directives from the governor, the public is encouraged to participate by submitting comments through the county’s e-comment system.

The meeting will be broadcast live at elkocountynv.net. Comments may be submitted on the website or by emailing to mpetty @ elkocountynv.net.