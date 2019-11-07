County may form health department

The Elko County Board of Health voted to go ahead with preparing the plans, but County Commission Chairman Rex Steninger cautioned he was reluctantly approving the motion because of concerns that the county can’t afford to establish a health department.

“I can’t vote for something that I don’t fully understand, and I think could be cost prohibitive,” he said before later agreeing to support the study “as long as you understand I have great reservations.”

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, who went on a fact-finding visit to the state health department in the summer, felt it was “prudent” to share the preliminary work on a plan for a county department because “we certainly didn’t want staff to invest all the time and energy if there is no appetite for the board to move forward.”

The motion to proceed with the health department plan passed with no dissent. Narvaiza and Commissioner Demar Dahl were absent.

Putnam said the plan will give the health board a budget to look at to “prove to you it does pencil out.”

Wheeler said funding is possible if the county takes over the state health department’s inspections, including those of eating establishments, kitchens for schools and jails, campgrounds and pools. The county would collect the inspection fees.