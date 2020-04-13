County may take over bus service

ELKO – Get My Ride transit service may be changing to a county-operated service at the end of month, now that the contractor is terminating its contract.
County commissioners will be deciding April 15 whether to run the service in-house.
“I do believe the county can do a better job taking care of the transit system,” Elko County’s Get My Ride coordinator, Abigail Wheeler, said Friday. “The 30-day notice ends April 30, and we go live May 1st,” she said, pending commissioner approval.
MV Transportation Inc. wrote on March 30 the company had decided to end the agreement it had with the county, and Jeff Bane, regional vice president of the Dallas-based company, stated that the letter served as formal 30-day notice of termination. He didn’t include any reasons for the decision.
“While MV is grateful for the opportunity to provide services to the county, we regret to inform you that we have decided to terminate the agreement,” Bane wrote.
Wheeler said there had been problems with MV that the county was trying to work through with the company, but she suspected the company thought it was “easier to cancel than work through the problems.”
The company provided poor internet service and failed to fill vacant positions, Wheeler said. She also said that MV Transportation is a large company with large clients in places like Denver; Orange County, Calif.; and Las Vegas, so the company couldn’t pay as close attention to rural Elko County. MV has had an agreement with the county since October 2013.
MV’s action comes at a time when Get My Ride has few riders due to the coronavirus pandemic closures and stay-at-home orders, and Wheeler said MV had laid off all but two employees out of five or six drivers, dispatchers and supervisors and empty positions beyond those numbers.
“We’re still working with current employees. It’s not their fault,” Wheeler said.
If commissioners vote for in-house bus operations, the county would hire employees for the bus system. With federal grant money that now includes more through the CARES Act, the county won’t be footing the bill.
Federal funding for the bus service comes through the Federal Transit Authority, and Wheeler said the Get My Ride budget tracks with the federal fiscal year that ends Sept. 30. The fiscal year 2020 budget is $847,780. As of Jan. 30, Get My Ride had spent $569,905.
In budget details for the county’s 1:30 p.m. meeting April 15, Wheeler wrote that the contractor reduced the cost of empty positions from the monthly pricing for January, February and March as the county’s request.
The budget anticipated $550,173 from the Federal Transit Authority and local matching grants that would provide $297,607, leaving $153,444 for the county to pay, but that was before the government approved 100 percent funding from March 1 to Sept. 30.
The bus system is considered essential during the COVID-19 restrictions, but because of the closure of businesses and schools and cutbacks at restaurants and even medical offices, Get My Ride is only operating one bus route per day at this time, Wheeler said.
Riders now are mainly going to dialysis treatments, appointments and essential jobs, she said. The bus is cleaned between passengers and the drivers have personal protection equipment.
Ordinarily, Get My Ride runs seven routes a day with buses already owned by the county, Wheeler said. There is a fleet of 10 buses. The contractor handled dispatching, bus routes and drivers.
The dispatching for the routes is done through dispatcher software, but MK’s internet service was “very poor,” Wheeler said. “We had to make changes to this a year ago because it wasn’t working, and they still haven’t corrected it.”
The commissioners’ meeting agenda also states that the possibility of going in-house is due to a lack of vendors in the bus-service arena to replace MV Transporatation.
Get My Ride has been in operation since 1988, when a nonprofit ran the service. Elko County took over in 2011, and the county hired MV Transportation in 2013 as the operator.
The bus service is available to the general public with no eligibility criteria, although senior citizens and veterans receive a break on their fares because of grant dollars, according to Wheeler. If Elko County takes over the bus system, the dispatch number will remain the same at 777-1428.
