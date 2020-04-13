County may take over bus service

The bus system is considered essential during the COVID-19 restrictions, but because of the closure of businesses and schools and cutbacks at restaurants and even medical offices, Get My Ride is only operating one bus route per day at this time, Wheeler said.

Riders now are mainly going to dialysis treatments, appointments and essential jobs, she said. The bus is cleaned between passengers and the drivers have personal protection equipment.

Ordinarily, Get My Ride runs seven routes a day with buses already owned by the county, Wheeler said. There is a fleet of 10 buses. The contractor handled dispatching, bus routes and drivers.

The dispatching for the routes is done through dispatcher software, but MK’s internet service was “very poor,” Wheeler said. “We had to make changes to this a year ago because it wasn’t working, and they still haven’t corrected it.”

The commissioners’ meeting agenda also states that the possibility of going in-house is due to a lack of vendors in the bus-service arena to replace MV Transporatation.

Get My Ride has been in operation since 1988, when a nonprofit ran the service. Elko County took over in 2011, and the county hired MV Transportation in 2013 as the operator.

The bus service is available to the general public with no eligibility criteria, although senior citizens and veterans receive a break on their fares because of grant dollars, according to Wheeler. If Elko County takes over the bus system, the dispatch number will remain the same at 777-1428.

