County: No burning through holiday weekend, Monday

ELKO -- The Elko County Fire Protection District is informing residents of the unincorporated areas of the county that open burning will be closed effective immediately through Monday, April 5.

“This is due to the projected significant increase in wind this weekend through Monday,” stated the agency.

Open burning will tentatively resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 6.

The National Weather Service was forecasting winds of 5-10 mph Saturday, increasing to 10-15 mph Sunday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

“Temperatures for the first weekend of April will be unseasonably warm with an upper level ridge of high pressure dominating,” stated the weather service. “Afternoon highs will be about 15 to 20 degrees above averages ranging in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 degrees.”

Record afternoon highs were possible each day starting Friday.

A cold front is expected to move through Nevada Monday, dropping highs back into the lower 60s or upper 50s.

Anyone with questions regarding burning regulations in the county may contact the Elko County Fire Protection District at 775-738-9960.

