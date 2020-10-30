County offers Halloween safety tips as COVID-19 cases rise

ELKO – Elko County is advising residents to have a safe Halloween, as new cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported.

Twenty-eight new cases were confirmed Thursday from throughout the county, including tribes and institutions. The number of active cases is at a record high of 213, five of which are hospitalized.

“As we head into the Halloween weekend, we are encouraging the community to take the following into consideration to keep you and your loved ones safe while trick-or-treating,” stated the county.

• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

• Give out treats outdoors, if possible.

• Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.

• Wash hands before handling treats.

• Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.

• Wear a mask -- a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

People should take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if they are sick.

The county’s test positivity rate dropped below 10% on Thursday, to 9.7%, but the case rate per thousand rose to 560 from Wednesday’s 513.