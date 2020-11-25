County offers Thanksgiving advice

ELKO – With 55 new cases of coronavirus reported on Tuesday, Elko County is encouraging community members to be mindful as they prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The county currently has 460 active case of COVID-19, with 13 of them hospitalized.

“Here are some tips to help you and your family celebrate safely,” stated the county, breaking down behaviors into three levels.

SAFE – CELEBRATE AT HOME

• Prepare traditional dishes with those in your household

• Host a virtual dinner and share recipes with families and friends

• Put up your favorite decorations and share photos online

• Watch parades, sporting events, and movies at home

• Shop online instead of in stores

LESS SAFE – IF YOU GATHER, DO SO WISELY

• Keep is small and stay local

• Stay outside if possible and ensure proper ventilation indoors

• Wear masks and social distance

• Wash or sanitize your hands regularly, especially before eating