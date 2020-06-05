County OKs bid for Lamoille station

The new facility will replace the current station in an old garage adjacent to the Lamoille School House. The current station only holds a fire truck and a water tender, while the volunteers have five pieces of fire-fighting equipment.

De Braga told the Elko Daily Free Press in mid-May that the other three pieces of equipment are housed at ranches and do not meet requirements that they be in a heated building. He also said then that the county will providing the department a new wildland fire truck and water tender next year, and the new vehicles and new building should reduce insurance costs.

Architect Pat Walsh of ZGA Architects and Planners Chartered wrote the county on May 28 that he recommended acceptance of the Schell Creek bid as the low bidder.

“Even though the low bid was higher than the architect/engineer estimate, we believe it is fair to assume that these bids represent the true construction costs,” he said.

Commissioners showed irritation at their May 20 meeting with the Idaho-based architect because there were not any supporting materials available at that meeting on which to base a decision.