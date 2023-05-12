ELKO – A temporary gaming license for the Alamo Casino in Wells has received approval from Elko County Commissioners and the Nevada Gaming Commission, and the Wells City Council has it on the agenda for Monday – all an effort to save jobs and tax revenue as the Petro TravelCenter changes ownership.

“We just completed licensing from the Nevada Gaming Commission for this location and four others,” lawyer Dan Reaser of the Fennemore law firm in Reno told commissioners at their emergency session on May 12 scheduled strictly to deal with the gaming license question before the Wells council acts Monday.

He told commissioners that BP (British Petroleum) is acquiring TA TravelCenters but isn’t licensed for gaming nor interested in gaming, so Robert Parker Inc. is acquiring TA Operating Nevada LLC that operated the Alamo Casino. The BP and TravelCenters merger valued at $1.3 billion, is set to close on May 15.

BP and TravelCenters had decided to close the five business locations in Nevada, surrender the gaming and liquor licenses, and dismiss 105 employees but TravelCenters approached Robert Cashell to ask if he could complete purchase of TA Nevada with Nevada Gaming Commission approval within the tight time frame, Reaser said in a memo.

Robert Cashell and one of his companies used to hold the license at Wells before selling to TravelCenters of America eight years ago.

Robert Parker Inc., referred to in the memo as RPI, is a holding company that owns casinos in Douglas County and Humboldt County, as well as Wells, and Robert Cashell Jr. and Ermelinda Cashell comprise the board of directors, with Cashell Family Trust as the sole shareholder.

RPI has been registered with the gaming commission since 2001.

According to the memo from the law firm, the Alamo is a 5,000-square-foot casino with 74 slot machines and a bar and employs 13 people. Also, William Hill Nevada I operates a satellite race and sports book kiosk at Alamo that will remain.

The limited duration license begins May 15 and will remain in place until the Elko County Sheriff’s Department completes its investigation for a permanent license, according to the approved motion made by Commissioner Wilde Brough, who said he talked with people in Wells.

He said the Wells City Council would probably “be in affirmation” for the temporary license because of the potential loss of jobs and tax revenue if the casino had to close.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said that approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission “gives me a great deal of comfort.”

Elko County Chief Civil Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg said the county could put in a qualifier that the license “would immediately end” if the investigation found felony charges in the background for the ownership change because the county’s code says no felonies.

“I can assure you of no felonies or another criminal history here,” Reaser told commissioners, explaining that when the temporary license ends, it “evaporates, so it’s really a probationary license.” He also wrote that approval of the temporary license would mean that on May 15 the casino “will be closed for a few hours instead of as many as 10 weeks.”

He had asked that the temporary license be good until Sept. 1, but commissioners decided not to put that date in their approval because Undersheriff Justin Ames said details from fingerprinting can take as long as 10 weeks and then investigation results and the permanent license application have to come before commissioners.