ELKO – Elko County is buying a big snow blower attachment that will help clear snow-covered county roads, with commissioner approval coming on March 1 as the county is dealing with snow-clogged roads.

Commissioners voted to spend $171,942 for the loader-mounted snow blower that Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said could be delivered in a “week or so” and should be “more effective and efficient” than dozers and graders in clearing snow from roads, by reducing staff and pieces of equipment at a site and freeing them up for another location.

She said the purchase, however, is not a “knee-jerk reaction” to the current road closures and weather conditions, stating that “even in lighter snow years we have areas that drift.”

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said a dozer is still effective but with the current and recent snowdrifts, the snow blower will make a difference clearing “chronic drifting.”

Elko County Fire Chief Matt Petersen said a dozer is slower and can get high-centered, while the blower will throw snow farther and “adds another tool to Dennis’ toolbox,” referring to Roads Superintendent Dennis Price.

Petersen also said the fire district and the U.S. Forest Service have helped with equipment during the current snow conditions, and he later told commissioners in their capacity as fire commissioners that his department has had a “big jump in calls” to help people who are stuck.

He said the department is “trying to be proactive instead of reactive” by helping snow-stranded residents with medical needs, too, and he said he was also concerned stranded people could run out of groceries.

Elko County’s advisory on its website March 1 stated that “numerous roads around Elko County are experiencing snow and drifts that are making travel dangerous. We encourage anyone who does not need to travel to stay home.”

The site reports that Ruby Valley roads and Woods Lane in Jiggs were closed on March 1, as were schools in Elko, Spring Creek and Wells, the Elko Senior Center and the Get My Ride Transit Service.

Commission Chairman Rex Steninger said he has found that “a road gets narrower every time you plow it.”

Commissioners voted to amend the county’s 15-year road improvement and maintenance plan for the county’s infrastructure tax to allow for the purchase of the snow blower, budgeting $175,000 for the new equipment. The action followed no comment during a public hearing.

“Several years ago we enacted the infrastructure tax for the fire district,” with roughly half of the funds going to the fire district for equipment and buildings and half to the road department,” Andreozzi said.

He said the tax enactment required a 15-year plan, but it is a “living, breathing document” that can be amended.

“We need to purchase the snow blower, so we need to amend this plan,” Andreozzi said, explaining that the snow blower purchase moves up a slot and everything else moves down in the plan.

The plan for the current fiscal year already included $1.4 million for work on the Last Chance industrial area, including roadbed modification and asphalt overlay; the purchase of a grader for $430,000; purchase of a transport tuck for $175,000 and a trailer for $130,000; as well as $200,000 for right-of-way and easement allocations for Pilot Valley Road, Lucky Nugget Road, Lower Lamoille Road, and Hog Tommy/Canyon Road.

With the addition of the snow blower, the county expects to spend $2.51 million in fiscal year 2023 under the infrastructure tax plan, which goes from fiscal years 2017 through 2031.

The snow blower is coming through Sourcewell, and the description states that it has a 3,000-ton capacity, a diesel engine, a telescopic truck loading chute, a rotating drum evacuation chute, wireless radio remote control, ice cutters and more.