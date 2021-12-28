County planners fail to act on Spring Creek cemetery zoning

ELKO – The Spring Creek Association will appeal zoning for a proposed cemetery to the Elko County Board of Commissioners after the County Planning Commission failed to pass a motion to approve or deny the application.

One motion to table the item and another to approve an application for public space zoning failed to gain a second. A third motion to deny the application failed on a 2-3 vote, with David Hough and Richard Genseal voting for the motion and Dena Hartley, Gary Isaman and Mike Judd voting against it.

Chief Civil Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg called the failure to pass any motion a denial. He said the applicant could appeal the outcome with the Elko County Commissioners.

However, attorney Katie McConnell, representing the Spring Creek Association, disputed the reason for the appeal. She stated that the failure of three motions to pass was not an effective denial and argued that only a clear approval or denial by a majority vote of the planning commission could be considered an action for a viable appeal.

"The job of this committee is to make a decision on the application that is in front of them," she said. "You can deny it with a vote, but there's no vote."

Greenburg said that if the Planning Commissioners did not pass a motion to approve or deny the application, and it couldn't be resolved at the Dec. 16 meeting, "it is my opinion that it can be appealed."

The motions came after three Spring Creek residents and Planning Commissioner David Hough stated their concerns with the proposed cemetery site on nearly 49 acres near the intersection of Lamoille Highway and Pleasant Valley Road.

Corey Rice, county surveyor and senior planner, said staff recommended approval of the zoning change with the existing Open Space, Agricultural/Residential and Commercial uses. There were five conditions, including the cemetery offering access to anyone, including those outside the Spring Creek Association, and prohibiting direct access off of Lamoille Highway.

Elko County Planning Commissioner Mark Wetmore abstained from the vote due to his involvement with a committee that has been working to bring a cemetery to Spring Creek.

Wetmore and committee member John Featherston, who also represents Tract 400 in the Spring Creek board of directors, explained their purpose for the cemetery to the planning commissioners.

Featherston said the committee had several years of work ahead before the cemetery would be fully realized. They were waiting to see how far the project advanced before finalizing plans regarding financing and landscaping.

If approved at the county level, the committee would then look at hiring caretakers to maintain the cemetery to ensure it would not fall into disrepair, Featherston added.

"We didn't want to put a lot of effort into the project if we didn't have the site nailed down and have the place to move forward with this," he said.

McConnell said many legal requirements guide operations and financial backing for cemeteries, but "all those things are going to have to be determined at a later date." Each step will come before the board of directors if the land is rezoned.

"In this scenario, with this tract of land, as Director Featherston said, we specifically wanted to see if this was doable for this type of land. It will all come back in front of Spring Creek Association to determine the best route to manage and efficiently run a cemetery," McConnell said.

Wetmore, a native of Spring Creek, said there had been a lot of support for the cemetery in a community with a population of 15,000. He added that many residents who grow up in an area generally prefer to be buried where they lived.

"It's not unrealistic for a community of that size to desire to have their own cemetery," he said. "There's no cemetery available on that side of the summit, except on property owned by the Gallagher family in Lamoille, and it is closed" to the public.

Featherston said the committee also considered the Elko City Cemetery, but "it is running out of capacity for the long term."

"The idea is that the Spring Creek cemetery would be established to carry us into the next 200 years," Featherston said. "The community of Spring Creek is rapidly growing and does not currently have a cemetery."

The first phase of the development would be 5 to 6 acres with space for 10,000 graves, Wetmore said.

Featherston said after research, the location was selected because it had already been excavated for a gravel pit. The land's topography would allow a contour of the bench that would lower it from the view of motorists on Lamoille Highway and Pleasant Valley Road and provide separation from nearby residences.

Although it is adjacent to homes along Willington Drive, Featherston said initial plans call for a 200-foot barrier, a line of mature trees and "some creative grading" between the cemetery and the property lines. This would ensure property owners wouldn't be able to view it from their homes.

Featherston said the project had been approved by the Committee of Architecture and SCA Board of Directors.

Genseal, a resident of Spring Creek, said he had heard of no opposition to a cemetery in Spring Creek, only this location. Still, he understood why the committee selected the parcel.

Property owner Kelly Martin has lived in the association for 30 years. She asked the Planning Commissioners to deny the application and keep the parcel as Open Space. She said she lives about a mile from the land in question.

"I believe Elko County has enough cemetery plots to last till the time I'm no longer here, and 200 years from now, I'm not really concerned about it," Martin said.

She also questioned the fact that the cemetery would be open to all residents instead of limited only to association members. She suggested the land could be used as a park or for outdoor recreation.

Fred Bitz, a 28-year resident of Spring Creek, said he wasn't against the cemetery but he had questions about the financial impacts and maintenance. He asked the Planning Commission to vote against it until the committee provided more information.

Resident Orson Tingey's property is adjacent to the proposed cemetery. He requested a denial of the application to keep the property zoned Open Space, noting that the gravel pit "was not an eyesore" and is not visible from the Highway or the property owners' homes.

"Open space is crucial. Once we lose open space, it's gone. We no longer have it. Open space is the best use for that property," Tingey said. He also questioned a need for a cemetery, with a nationwide trend showing decreased development of cemeteries.

On Dec. 20, McConnell said she filed an appeal because the Planning Commission did not pass a vote to approve or deny the application.

Wetmore said that discussion throughout the hearing seemed "directed more toward the association, and the Planning Commission was trying to deal with those at the County level, which caused some issues."

Addressing the location concern, Wetmore pointed toward the research he and the cemetery committee conducted to find a suitable place. Land in Lamoille is too expensive, and BLM land was too out of the way to supervise, he said.

He added that he felt confident that the zoning would eventually be approved.

"We are very comfortable with the selection we made, and we feel comfortable that the Elko County Commissioners will overturn this," Wetmore said. "We just have to follow through with the process."

