ELKO – A report of a brush fire Monday night in Spring Creek turned out to be a “warming fire.” That incident and other open burning violations have prompted county fire officials to remind residents to follow burning regulations.
“The Elko County Fire Protection District would like to remind our citizens to call Central Dispatch before any open burning, including warming fires, and be familiar with Elko County’s Burning Regulations,” the district stated Tuesday.
The district provided the following list of regulations to observe while open burning is still allowed in the county:
• You must get a burn permit through Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300
• Please contact Dispatch every time you burn (including warming fires)
• You can only burn natural vegetation (No construction waste or garbage)
• Don’t burn if the wind is blowing over 10 mph
• Burning times are from 6:00 a.m. to noon
• Keep piles small
• You must keep a water hose, shovel, fire extinguisher or equipment nearby
• Must have a responsible adult at the burn site while burning
Those who live in an incorporated city should check their local regulations.
Now that snow has melted off lower elevations, the wildfire season could begin at any time. Lightning is believed to have ignited a tree near Wilson Reservoir on Saturday but any fire was quickly extinguished by heavy rainfall.
For information on how to prepare your home for wildfire season, contact the Elko County Fire Protection District at 775-738-9960.
