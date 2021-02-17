County reports 50th death

ELKO — Late Tuesday night, Elko County reported its 50th death related to COVID-19 since the first death due to the pandemic occurred in March 2020.

The latest death was an Elko man in 80s.

The county “extends our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and caregivers who have lost loved one,” as noted in the release.

In addition, the county reported nine new cases, six recoveries and 14 cases which are currently hospitalized.

In total, the number of confirmed cases since tracking began is now at 4,480 with 139 active cases — the number of recovered cases at 4,291 — and, now, 50 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the new cases, six are males and three are females — five of the nine of which are from Elko, two from Spring Creek, one is a tribal case and the other location is “under investigation.”

Three of the new cases stem in the 30-39 age range, three in the 40-49 category and one case each comes within the 10-19, the 20-29 and the 50-59 divisions.

Five of the newly-reported cases have no known connections to a previously-confirmed case, three cases are connected to previously-confirmed cases and the tribal case is being investigated by the Indian Health Service.