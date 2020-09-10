County reports 9 cases Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Elko County reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 in its press release Thursday evening, noting one recovery.

Four active cases are currently hospitalized, all of which are due to staffing challenges at Highland Manor.

Highland Manor and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital are “working to transition the residents back to the skilled nursing facility,” according to the county’s release.

Of the nine cases reported Thursday, seven came from Elko, one from Spring Creek and the other from West Wendover.

Six of the seven new cases in Elko were tribal cases that are being investigated by Indian Health Services.

The county’s COVID-19 totals have reached 877 confirmed positives with 797 recoveries, leaving 73 actives cases and seven deaths — four deaths coming from nursing home residents — with 10,502 tests performed for a 7.7% positivity rate.

The county’s COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist those who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or for general questions.