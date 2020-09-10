County reports 9 cases Thursday

ELKO — Elko County reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 in its press release Thursday evening, noting one recovery.
Four active cases are currently hospitalized, all of which are due to staffing challenges at Highland Manor.
Highland Manor and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital are “working to transition the residents back to the skilled nursing facility,” according to the county’s release.
Of the nine cases reported Thursday, seven came from Elko, one from Spring Creek and the other from West Wendover.
Six of the seven new cases in Elko were tribal cases that are being investigated by Indian Health Services.
The county’s COVID-19 totals have reached 877 confirmed positives with 797 recoveries, leaving 73 actives cases and seven deaths — four deaths coming from nursing home residents — with 10,502 tests performed for a 7.7% positivity rate.
The county’s COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist those who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or for general questions.
The hotline can be reached at 775-777-2507 or by texting or emailing covid19@elkocountynv.net Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).
People should keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, including:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle pain or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.