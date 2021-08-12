County reports new virus death, back-to-school vaccination clinic

ELKO – One more death and four more new virus cases were reported by Elko County on Wednesday.

The report brings the total of active cases up to 113, which includes eight recoveries since Monday’s report.

“The most recent reported death was a resident who passed away out of state and we just received the death report,” said Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne.

She added that Elko County is no longer releasing location or demographic information of the deceased.

The county also reported an increase of total vaccine doses administered, up 2,411 from 28,233 from Aug. 9.

The total population vaccinated includes 25.73%.

Nevada Heath Centers announced it is hosting a back-to-school immunization clinic from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Elko Convention Center in collaboration with Elko County.

It will include Covid-19 vaccinations for kids 12 to 18-years old, in addition to other immunizations.

“Vaccines required for in-school attendance will be offered to children attending kindergarten, grade school, junior high school and high school,” NV Health Centers stated in flyer.