County reports on grocery store hours, purchase limits

Elko County’s COVID-19 Taskforce has been working closely with local grocers, suppliers and other stores to provide support in implementing practices which allow everyone to have access to the necessities.
More importantly, we have been assured that regular shipments are being received and shelves are being stocked as quickly as possible. A few stores have started a “Seniors Only” shopping hour for those age 60 and older to shop for themselves or another type of program to support seniors. ID may be required.
Here’s the scoop on each store:
Albertson’s – 2582 Idaho Street
In-Store Hours – 5 am to 10 pm
Online Order Pick-up Hours – Suspended until further notice.
Seniors Only Hours – No seniors only hours, but sufficient staffing to allow for extra assistance to seniors who may need help navigating a busier than normal store.
Other noteworthy information
Purchase limit of two per item for all items.
Keeping all sales as planned and, in some cases, longer than planned.
Khoury’s Market – Spring Creek – 568 Spring Valley Court
In-Store Hours – 6 am to 8 pm
Grocery Pick-up Hours – N/A
Seniors Only Hours – 6 am to 7 am for 60 & older, ID required
Other noteworthy information
Temporarily suspending weekly ads
Khoury’s Fresh Market – Spring Creek 282 Spring Creek Parkway
In-Store Hours – 6 am to 8 pm
Online Order Pick-up Hours – N/A
Seniors Only Hours – 6 am to 7 am for 60 & older, ID required
Other noteworthy information
Temporarily suspending weekly ads
Khoury’s Fresh Market – Carlin – 730 10th Street
In-Store Hours – 6 am to 8 pm
Online Order Pick-up Hours – N/A
Seniors Only Hours – 6 am to 7 am for 60 & older, ID required
Other noteworthy information
Temporarily suspending weekly ads
Raley’s – 2505 Mountain City Highway
In-Store Hours – 6 am to 11 pm
Grocery Pick-up Hours –
Seniors Only Hours – N/A
Other noteworthy information
Specific items may have purchase limits
Senior Essentials Bag for $20 – Includes a mix of fresh items and pantry staples
Roy’s – Elko – 560 Idaho Street
In-Store Hours – 7 am to 8 pm
Grocery Pick-up Hours – N/A
Seniors Only Hours – N/A
Roy’s – Wells – 647 Humboldt Ave
In-Store Hours
Monday – Saturday 7 am to 8 pm
Sunday 7 am to 7 pm
Grocery Pick-up Hours – N/A
Seniors Only Hours – N/A
Smith’s – Elko (1740 Mountain City Highway) & Wendover (1855 W Wendover Blvd)
In-Store Hours – 8 am to 10 pm
Grocery Pick-up Hours – Temporarily suspended
Seniors Only Hours – 7 am – 8 am – Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Other noteworthy information
Delivery may be available
Specific items may have purchase limits
The taskforce encourages everyone not to stockpile and to purchase only what you need. Many individuals are on a fixed income and cannot purchase enough for several weeks at a time.
With regular shipments coming in and a little common sense, we can ensure that everyone in our community is taken care of.
Meals for Students
Elko County School District is working in partnership with Chartwells and the Nevada Department of Agriculture to provide meals to students at six school sites for the foreseeable future. For more information regarding meals and updates from Elko County School District, visit https://ecsdnv.net.
Communities in Schools is continuing to operate their Weekend Food Program and will be in contact with all families currently enrolled in the program with pick up locations and times.
Families who are in need, but not on the program may contact CIS at 775-738-2783. For more information, check out their Facebook page.