County reports on grocery store hours, purchase limits

Delivery may be available

Specific items may have purchase limits

--

The taskforce encourages everyone not to stockpile and to purchase only what you need. Many individuals are on a fixed income and cannot purchase enough for several weeks at a time.

With regular shipments coming in and a little common sense, we can ensure that everyone in our community is taken care of.

Meals for Students

Elko County School District is working in partnership with Chartwells and the Nevada Department of Agriculture to provide meals to students at six school sites for the foreseeable future. For more information regarding meals and updates from Elko County School District, visit https://ecsdnv.net.

Communities in Schools is continuing to operate their Weekend Food Program and will be in contact with all families currently enrolled in the program with pick up locations and times.

Families who are in need, but not on the program may contact CIS at 775-738-2783. For more information, check out their Facebook page.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0