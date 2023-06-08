ELKO – Elko County firefighters responded to two incidents early this week to a structure fire in Owyhee and an overturned semi-truck near Wells.

On Sunday, City of Elko firefighters and Lee Engine Co. volunteers responded to a fire in Owyhee.

Brush and tender equipment was used to battle the blaze, which is still under investigation, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

The next day, firefighters from Wells responded to an overturned commercial vehicle on Interstate 80.

Officials cautioned the public that while “things start to seem summerish, be careful and take your time.”

The Fire Protection District also advises those living in the Adobe Ranchos area to begin wildland/risk reduction practices and implement a large green strip or fuel break near their residences.

“This helps protect communities and allows for reduced fire behavior,” officials said. “This gives firefighters a chance to catch fires when they are small.”