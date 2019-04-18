ELKO — Elko County on Tuesday received a request from the Brady gun control lobbying organization asking for copies of all communications and legal analyses regarding last month’s resolution declaring Elko a Second Amendment sanctuary county. County Attorney Tyler Ingram responded the same day with a letter saying the county will need more time to gather all the requested information.
Brady made similar information requests from New Mexico counties last month, and this week requested information from Nevada’s Elko, Douglas, Lyon and Nye counties and from sheriffs in Eureka, Pershing and Nye counties.
At their March 20 meeting — in front of an impassioned audience of more than 200 — the Elko County commissioners approved Resolution 2019-07, which says “this board affirms its support of the duly elected Elko County Sheriff in the exercise of his sound discretion to not enforce any unconstitutional firearms laws against any citizen; and … will not authorize or appropriate any funds or resources for the purpose of enforcing law that unlawfully infringes on the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”
Many rural counties around the country have passed resolutions taking a stand against state laws which they feel infringe on Second Amendment rights. Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza has said he asked the commissioners to consider a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution after Nevada passed Senate Bill 143, which requires background checks for all gun sales.
The letter which Brady sent to Elko County asks for copies of all communications between the Elko County commissioners and any other Nevada county commissioners, the Elko County sheriff, and any other non-government employees “regarding Resolution 2019-07, Senate Bill 143, or any other gun-related legislation introduced in the current Nevada legislative session” and all communications between the Elko County commissioners and any representatives from the gun industry or gun rights organizations.
Brady asked to get copies of all of these documents within five working days, as required by the Nevada Public Records Act. Ingram responded that “because of staff restrictions and the volume of the records, the county will not be able to produce the records within five days,” but he said the records will be made available within 20 business days.
Brady also asked for “any materials regarding legal analysis of the Second Amendment or state analogues that led Elko County Commissioners to conclude that Senate Bill 143 or any other gun-related legislation in the current Nevada legislative session are unconstitutional or otherwise unenforceable; and any materials regarding the legal analysis that led Elko County Commissioners to conclude that they have the authority to determine the constitutionality of state laws, and/or that Elk County’s Sheriff has the authority to determine the constitutionality of Nevada laws and not enforce such laws …”
Ingram responded that the county does not have any such legal analysis.
“Resolution 2019-07, also does not purport to claim or otherwise declare that Senate Bill 143 is unconstitutional,” Ingram wrote. “The resolution simply declares that the County will not enforce any unconstitutional laws.”
Ingram also wrote that “Resolution 2019-07, does not purport to claim or otherwise declare that the County commission or sheriff has the authority to determine the constitutionality of state law. The resolution also does not indicate that the county will not enforce any state law.”
Ingram also said in his letter that “all legal analysis, opinions, or communication of a legal issue between the county and the county attorney is confidential.”
In response to Brady’s request for “any draft or enacted local policies or guidelines for Elko County implemented as a result of the enactment of Senate Bill 143 or any other gun-related legislation,” Ingram said that Elko County has not enacted any such policies or guidelines.
In a recent statement about the request for information from Second Amendment sanctuary counties, Brady spokesman Max Samis said that communication and lobbying among various groups happens all the time, but “this is different. This is telling law enforcement officers not to enforce the law.”
Some commentators around the county are questioning the purpose of Brady’s information request. Nate Madden wrote in the Conservative Review, “finding ties between local officials and gun rights groups won’t really prove anything about the policy itself or the justice or constitutionality of refusing to enforce laws that infringe upon the Second Amendment. What it will do instead is try to taint the movement by playing the guilt-by-association card with the anti-gun crowd’s favorite all-purpose bogeyman: The National Rifle Association.”
In Stateline, Matt Vasilogambros visits with people on both sides of the gun rights issue, but he quotes Southern Illinois University School of Law Professor George Mocsary saying that the idea that a sheriff could be held liable for harm caused by their failure to enforce a law is “a fantasy.” Mocsary cited two cases “in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that law enforcement officials were not liable for harm caused by their failure to enforce a law.” He said law enforcement officials, who have limited resources, can focus their energies on laws they think are most important.
