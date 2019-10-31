ELKO — The Elko County Commissioners invite everyone to join them in honoring the men and women who in the past and present lay their lives on the line to protect the freedoms and rights of the citizens of the United States of America at the annual Elko County Veteran’s Day Parade on Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m.
The parade’s grand marshal will be Gasper J. Salaz VFW Post 2350, represented by Post Commander Gil Hernandez. “The Post is being honored this year for all they do for our community since they mustered in 1932,” stated the county.
Honor Guard representatives from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Elko Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol will present a flag-folding ceremony in honor of those not here.
All veterans and family members wanting to participate are welcome on the Elko County float riding alongside county employees. “Please contact the County Manager’s office so that we may make accommodations for your participation and acknowledge all those who have, are and will serve our great country,” stated the county.
Local veterans, veteran groups and local celebrities will be judging the parade entries at the base of the Elko County Courthouse. Prizes will be awarded to entries in categories including Family, Adult, and Commercial at the Elko County Commission meeting on Dec. 4.
All Elko County veterans, current military personnel and their families are encouraged to participate, as well as any business or organization. Parade entry forms are on the Elko County website at www.elkocountynv.net or can be obtained and submitted to the Elko County Managers Office, 540 Court St., Suite 101 or faxed to 753-8535. Entries will be accepted up until the start of the parade.
The parade will go on no matter the weather.
For information contact Morgan at 738-5398.
