ELKO – The Elko County Fire Protection District is suspending open burning on Saturday because of a Red Flag fire weather warning.

All of northeastern Nevada and central Nevada are under the warning from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday because of dry fuels and anticipated gusty winds.

The National Weather Service is predicting winds from 20-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

“Strongest winds will be over Elko County, however all areas will be gusty,” said the warning.

Relative humidity is not a factor. The approaching front is expected to bring rain and snow with it.

The forecast for Elko calls for a 60 percent chance of rain and snow on Saturday.

Open burning in the county will resume on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 6 a.m.

