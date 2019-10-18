ELKO – The Elko County Fire Protection District is suspending open burning on Saturday because of a Red Flag fire weather warning.
All of northeastern Nevada and central Nevada are under the warning from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday because of dry fuels and anticipated gusty winds.
The National Weather Service is predicting winds from 20-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
“Strongest winds will be over Elko County, however all areas will be gusty,” said the warning.
You have free articles remaining.
Relative humidity is not a factor. The approaching front is expected to bring rain and snow with it.
The forecast for Elko calls for a 60 percent chance of rain and snow on Saturday.
Open burning in the county will resume on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 6 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.