County: Take a COVID test, get a Chamber Check

ELKO -- County Commissioners are starting an incentive program for people to participate in the COVID-19 Community Testing events happening every Friday in October.
The first 100 people who participate will receive a $20 Chamber Check.
“Participation helps the County to meet its testing goals for our recovery plan while at the same time promoting shopping locally,” commissioners said in a Wednesday release.
There are two more opportunities in October to participate, one on Oct. 16 and the other on Oct. 23, from the hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elko County Fairgrounds parking lot at the corner of 13th and Cedar streets.
For more information call 775-777-2507 or 775-748-0204.
