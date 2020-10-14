 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County: Take a COVID test, get a Chamber Check
0 comments
alert top story

County: Take a COVID test, get a Chamber Check

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus testing

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 took place earlier this summer and is being offered again, this time on Fridays in October at the fairgrounds parking lot.

 ELKO DAILY FILE

ELKO -- County Commissioners are starting an incentive program for people to participate in the COVID-19 Community Testing events happening every Friday in October.

The first 100 people who participate will receive a $20 Chamber Check.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Participation helps the County to meet its testing goals for our recovery plan while at the same time promoting shopping locally,” commissioners said in a Wednesday release.

There are two more opportunities in October to participate, one on Oct. 16 and the other on Oct. 23, from the hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elko County Fairgrounds parking lot at the corner of 13th and Cedar streets.

For more information call 775-777-2507 or 775-748-0204.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Crash's unsung 'first responders'
Local

Crash's unsung 'first responders'

  • 4 min to read

“We got on each side of him, lifted him up and started walking him away from the truck. The truck was already on fire, and it was spreading quickly."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News