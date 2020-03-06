County temporarily suspends open burning due to weather forecast
Elko Summit fire

A firefighter battles flames Feb. 26 on Elko Summit.

 ELKO COUNTY FPD

ELKO – Open burning in Elko County has been suspended for today and Saturday because of a special weather statement calling for high winds and low humidity.

More unseasonably warm temperatures were forecast for today, after Elko reached a record high of 69 degrees on Thursday.

Virtually all of northern Nevada – except for the northern half of Elko County – will see elevated fire conditions.

“We have had several wildland fire starts over the past two weeks due to weather conditions, so we will be closing burning for Friday and Saturday,” said Elko County Fire Protection District Administrator Linda Bingaman.

Precipitation is expected late Saturday and Sunday, so open burning will resume on Sunday. 

“The combination of near record warmth, low daytime relative humidity and gusty afternoon winds from the south will create elevated fire weather conditions across much of Nevada Friday,” said the National Weather Service statement. “Gusty south to southwest winds are also expected Saturday with the highest winds across central Nevada."

This year’s fire season started before all of the valley snow had melted in Elko County.

A brush fire was started Feb. 23 in Spring Creek while a resident attempt to burn weeds around a patio, according to county fire officials. Another fire was started on Feb. 26 at Elko Summit Estates in stacks of hay.

