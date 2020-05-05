County to discuss business reopening plans Wednesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – The budget and recovery plans are part of the Elko County Commissioner's agenda Wednesday.

Commissioners will hear an update on the coronavirus emergency from health officer Dr. Bryce Putnam and interim emergency manager Annette Kerr, along with a discussion on public health implications and impacts on the local economy.

Assisting local businesses in reopening their establishments with health precautions is also on the county's agenda.

Discussion will continue on the "Phase 1" placards that were announced at the commissioner's special meeting on April 30, which declares businesses are ready to resume operations with state and federal COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Elko County Commissioners are backing the movement to reopen local businesses and are seeking ways to assist retail stores and restaurants.