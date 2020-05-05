County to discuss business reopening plans Wednesday

ELKO – The budget and recovery plans are part of the Elko County Commissioner's agenda Wednesday.
Commissioners will hear an update on the coronavirus emergency from health officer Dr. Bryce Putnam and interim emergency manager Annette Kerr, along with a discussion on public health implications and impacts on the local economy.
Assisting local businesses in reopening their establishments with health precautions is also on the county's agenda.
Discussion will continue on the "Phase 1" placards that were announced at the commissioner's special meeting on April 30, which declares businesses are ready to resume operations with state and federal COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Elko County Commissioners are backing the movement to reopen local businesses and are seeking ways to assist retail stores and restaurants.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced last week the state would transition into the first phase of reopening non-essential businesses and some outdoor areas, emphasizing that goals for a decreased number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations must be met.
He also granted county governments more authority to oversee reopening but guided by state directives.
The governor set May 15 as the day retail stores would be allowed to open with strict social distancing guidelines required.
Also on the agenda, the commissioners will hear a presentation on the 2020-2021 county budget.
On April 1, commissioners approved the tentative budget, which included a freeze on hiring and large purchases due to an anticipated budget shortfall in sales-tax revenue as a result of the pandemic.
Cash Minor, assistant county manager and chief financial offer reported total revenues of $40.54 million and total expenses of $42.04 million, with an ending fund balance of $6.3 million starting the new fiscal year on July 1.
The Elko County Board of Commissioners' regular meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. May 6 at the Nannini Administration Building. The public can view it live on the county website.
