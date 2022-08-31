County to honor Myers, Skelton

ELKO – County commissioners plan to honor two former board members for their contributions.

Charles “Charlie” Myers died Sunday at the age of 73, and Roberta Skelton died Aug. 20 at the age of 92.

“Charlie, you’ve been my best friend for over 30 years,” Assemblyman John Ellison wrote on his Facebook page. “God bless your family.”

Myers, a retired command sergeant major, served in the US Army for 28 years. He then worked for Pepsi Company for 15 years, also serving as an Elko city councilman as well as county commissioner. After that he was a disc jockey for KRJC.

A celebration of life was held Wednesday in Clarksville, Tennessee, and a funeral service will be held at a later date in Elko.

Skelton was raised in Elko and Jarbidge, and worked as a public health nurse for 29 years. She served two terms as county commissioner in the 1990s.

A small, private gathering was planned in Jarbidge.

Current commissioners will show their respect at next Wednesday’s board meeting.

Online condolences for Myers may be posted at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Skelton’s memory may be sent to the Jarbidge Community Association, P.O. Box 260078, Jarbidge NV 89826.