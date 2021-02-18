County to intervene in lawsuit over sage grouse

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moore said that in June 2015 the BLM put out new rules regarding the sage grouse, and there were “pretty wonky things in there.” Those rules established sagebrush focal areas to protect sage grouse habitat and banned new mining and exploration in “half of northern Nevada.”

The 2017 action lifting those 2015 rules opened the way again for mining and development projects.

Now, those 2015 rules are back, and he said Elko County should intervene to protect its interests. Other Nevada counties affected may also join, and Moore said he believes Eureka County has committed.

“The litigation is intervening on an existing lawsuit because there aren’t any parties currently involved with the same interests as our counties. It’s listed as Western Watershed Project et. Al. v. David Bernhardt, Secretary of Interior, et. al, so it’s essentially between these environmental groups and the BLM,” Moore said Thursday.

He told commissioners that “as of right now there are no Nevada interests involved” in legal action over the sage grouse.