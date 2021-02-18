County to intervene in lawsuit over sage grouse

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners have agreed to intervene in litigation after a federal judge overturned an easing of rules during the Trump administration that had once again allowed mining in Western states on lands where the sage grouse might be threatened.
U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill’s ruling earlier this month “takes all further expansion and exploration out of the question for 20 years at least and will put a damper on economies that rely on mining,” Elko County Natural Resources Director Curtis Moore said.
Commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday to intervene in litigation, spending up to $20,000.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said sage grouse leks are a “tiny pinprick on a giant map” but going back to the earlier restrictions means taking out about half of Elko County’s 11 million acres. He said without mine exploration, “mining is going to cease.”
Moore said the affected area in Elko County is east of Mountain City Highway and north of Interstate 80.
Idaho-based Winmill said the decision under Trump to cancel a prior effort to ban mining where sage grouse habitat would be threatened failed to fully consider how the move would affect the bird, according to The Associated Press.
The judge ordered the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to reconsider whether mining should be allowed.
Moore said that in June 2015 the BLM put out new rules regarding the sage grouse, and there were “pretty wonky things in there.” Those rules established sagebrush focal areas to protect sage grouse habitat and banned new mining and exploration in “half of northern Nevada.”
The 2017 action lifting those 2015 rules opened the way again for mining and development projects.
Now, those 2015 rules are back, and he said Elko County should intervene to protect its interests. Other Nevada counties affected may also join, and Moore said he believes Eureka County has committed.
“The litigation is intervening on an existing lawsuit because there aren’t any parties currently involved with the same interests as our counties. It’s listed as Western Watershed Project et. Al. v. David Bernhardt, Secretary of Interior, et. al, so it’s essentially between these environmental groups and the BLM,” Moore said Thursday.
He told commissioners that “as of right now there are no Nevada interests involved” in legal action over the sage grouse.
Moore told commissioners Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenberg “is very overworked, but if you ask, he will probably intervene,” and attorney Laura Granier might also be willing to be involved as she has done similar work in the past. Granier is with the Reno law firm of Holland & Hart.
The Trump administration’s lifting of the ban on mining and grazing on lands where the sage grouse is found affected Nevada and Idaho and parts of Montana, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming.
Officials at that time said an analysis showed mining or grazing would not pose a significant threat to the sage grouse, but the AP reported that Winmill said in his ruling that the analysis was incomplete and ignored prior science on the issue.
The Center for Biological Diversity, one of the parties seeking to overturn the Trump administration action, issued a joint news release on Feb. 11 with other environmental organizations praising Winmill’s decision.
“We’re grateful our legal system once again protected the vanishing greater sage grouse from the reckless, lawbreaking Trump administration,” said Michael Saul, a senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity. “The Trump administration’s illegal gift to the mining industry lifted protections for 10 million acres of crucial sage-grouse habitat and would’ve pushed this beautiful bird closer to extinction.”