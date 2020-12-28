County to see changing roles in 2021

ELKO -- Change was the name of the game for many aspects of Elko County government this year. Personal changes were a significant part of these changes, with longtime employees and board members retiring at the close of the year and some familiar faces around Elko County stepping up to fill those roles.

Elko County Manager Rob Stokes announced in June that he would be stepping down at the end of 2020 after about 20 years on the job.

“Elko County is a great county, a great place to raise a family and the strong mining impact provides benefits we don’t see in other areas,” he said at the time.

Stokes said he and his wife Tanya plan to stay in Spring Creek after he retires. They have children and grandchildren in Spring Creek, Colorado and Utah.

Elko County Human Resources Director Amanda Osborne was selected to serve as Stokes' successor in October in a unanimous vote by the Elko County Commission. Osborne has served in her human resources role since 2013.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, Osborne is also a member of the county’s COVID-19 response team, and has had an active role in the county’s efforts to track and mitigate the virus.