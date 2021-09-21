County to set up COVID treatment clinic at GBC

ELKO – As COVID cases rise, Elko County is in the process of setting up a monoclonal antibody therapy clinic at Great Basin College in an effort to reduce stress on healthcare teams and first responders.

The project is being led by the Elko County COVID-19 Response Team and the Elko County Ambulance Service with the support of GBC and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. The clinic will be located at the GBC Fitness Center beginning next week, and will provide monoclonal antibody therapy three days a week for the next four to six weeks.

“If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, you may have wondered what to do next or what kind of treatment options are available,” said Tuesday’s announcement. “Monoclonal antibody therapy may be an option for you as it has been shown to be nearly 70% effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death in high-risk patients.”

The therapy can be used to treat people who have tested positive and are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, as well as those 12 and older who have been exposed to COVID-19 and meet certain criteria.

The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond more effectively to the virus. Treatment should be started as soon as possible after a patient receives a positive test and within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.