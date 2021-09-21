County to set up COVID treatment clinic at GBC

ELKO – As COVID cases rise, Elko County is in the process of setting up a monoclonal antibody therapy clinic at Great Basin College in an effort to reduce stress on healthcare teams and first responders.
The project is being led by the Elko County COVID-19 Response Team and the Elko County Ambulance Service with the support of GBC and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. The clinic will be located at the GBC Fitness Center beginning next week, and will provide monoclonal antibody therapy three days a week for the next four to six weeks.
“If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, you may have wondered what to do next or what kind of treatment options are available,” said Tuesday’s announcement. “Monoclonal antibody therapy may be an option for you as it has been shown to be nearly 70% effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death in high-risk patients.”
The therapy can be used to treat people who have tested positive and are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, as well as those 12 and older who have been exposed to COVID-19 and meet certain criteria.
The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond more effectively to the virus. Treatment should be started as soon as possible after a patient receives a positive test and within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.
Monoclonal antibody therapy is administered primarily by infusion, but can be given through multiple subcutaneous injections. After receiving treatment, the patient must wait an hour to be monitored for any adverse reactions.
Treatment is free and can be administered regardless of vaccination status. Antibody therapy is not intended to be used for pre-exposure prevention or in place of vaccination, and it is not approved for those who are already hospitalized for COVID-19.
“We are expecting to have the monoclonal antibody therapy clinic up and running sometime next week,” said Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne. “In the meantime, individuals are encouraged to do their part in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if they’re sick, practicing good personal hygiene, wearing a mask while in contact with those outside their household, and getting vaccinated.”
The Fitness Center will be closed to the GBC community, including staff, during the weeks that the clinic is operating. In-person classes have already been moved to online status beginning this week because of the dramatic increase of virus infections.
"I can't thank GBC enough for being willing to work with us,” Osborne said. “We have a great opportunity to make a difference and couldn't do it without your partnership.”
“This partnership, in my opinion, is a demonstration of our mission to support and promote healthy communities,” said GBC President Joyce Helens.
For more information on monoclonal antibody therapy, visit https://combatcovid.hhs.gov.
Visit https://www.nvcovidfighter.org or call 800-401-0946 to find a vaccination site or for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.