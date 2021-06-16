County to shuttle Amtrak passengers

ELKO – Get My Ride, the Elko County public transportation system, now has Elko County Board of Commissioners approval for a $200,000 contract with Amtrak to provide rides from one Amtrak station to the other in Elko.

“It’s a real nice partnership between Elko and Amtrak,” Abby Wheeler, the county’s transit management coordinator, told commissioners at their meeting Wednesday morning, before they departed Elko to continue their meeting in Jackpot and Wells.

Get My Ride will be making a $66,745 profit under the Amtrak contract for a year’s service, according to the shuttle service budget, with $111,669 for two bus drivers, $9,472 budgeted for fuel and maintenance, and $12,114 for administration for a total estimated cost of $133,255.

Wheeler said that because passengers are not allowed to cross the railroad tracks to get from the parking lot at one station to the other, they face a one-mile-walk to reach the other station. The two stations are at 1300 Water St. and 1301 Sharps Access Road. They are platforms with shelters but no amenities.

She said people taking the train park on the side where they are boarding Amtrak, but when they return to Elko they get off the train on the opposite side of the tracks and have to get back to their cars, so “there is no safe means to travel.”