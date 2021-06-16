County to shuttle Amtrak passengers

ELKO – Get My Ride, the Elko County public transportation system, now has Elko County Board of Commissioners approval for a $200,000 contract with Amtrak to provide rides from one Amtrak station to the other in Elko.
“It’s a real nice partnership between Elko and Amtrak,” Abby Wheeler, the county’s transit management coordinator, told commissioners at their meeting Wednesday morning, before they departed Elko to continue their meeting in Jackpot and Wells.
Get My Ride will be making a $66,745 profit under the Amtrak contract for a year’s service, according to the shuttle service budget, with $111,669 for two bus drivers, $9,472 budgeted for fuel and maintenance, and $12,114 for administration for a total estimated cost of $133,255.
Wheeler said that because passengers are not allowed to cross the railroad tracks to get from the parking lot at one station to the other, they face a one-mile-walk to reach the other station. The two stations are at 1300 Water St. and 1301 Sharps Access Road. They are platforms with shelters but no amenities.
She said people taking the train park on the side where they are boarding Amtrak, but when they return to Elko they get off the train on the opposite side of the tracks and have to get back to their cars, so “there is no safe means to travel.”
Amtak writes in its service order that “to safely access the parking lots, the passengers cannot simply walk over the 12th Street bridge because there isn’t an access to the Water Street location from the bridge, leaving them an unsafe one-mile travel path through a neighborhood with treacherous terrain, inadequate lighting, incomplete curb, gutter, sidewalk, and safe crosswalks are located even further away.”
Commission Chairman Jon Karr said he was “very curious” how many Amtrak passengers come into the Elko stations.
Amtrak figures show ridership on the California Zephr line stopping at Elko both eastbound and westbound was 8,360 in 2019 and 5,885 in 2020. Last year’s figures are likely lower because they were during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said conversations about getting passengers from one station to the other “go way back,” and the contract with Amtrak “really benefits Elko County and augments the transit authority regardless of ridership.”
According to Amtrak schedules, the California Zephr train arrives in Elko from Denver at roughly 3 a.m. and departs within minutes toward Reno. From Reno eastbound, the train arrives in Elko at 9:31 p.m.
In a presentation provided by Ellen Pannell, a third-party coordinator for the American Disabilities Act Stations Program, ADA requires all stations served by Amtrak be made accessible, and the Elko platforms are deficient, as well as there being no route from one to the other.
“Amtrak investigated several options to provide connectivity between the platforms, including a pedestrian track crossing, and ‘up and over’ pedestrian bridge and a track switch solution. All had major obstacles, and it was determined a shuttle service between the platforms would be the best solution,” her presentation states.
Wheeler told commissioners Amtrak plans to upgrade the platforms later, but for now the transportation system has the one-year contract to provide shuttle service.
Pannell’s graphics presentation states that Amtrak is looking at building two new concrete platforms with lighting, guard rails, new, slightly larger shelters, signage and a detectable warning edges, new wheelchair lift enclosures and a drop-off area for cars and shuttle buses.
Construction is scheduled for 2023, pending all approvals.
Meanwhile, Amtrak is contracting for the use of two vehicles already in the Get My Ride fleet.
“Other service availability may develop, but at this time we are going to focus on staffing the shuttle service and getting it started,” Wheeler said in an email after the June 16 meeting.