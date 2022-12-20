 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Elko Daily Free Press is partnering with CC Communications who are sponsoring 300 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

County to table recognition of assemblyman

  • 0
Nevada Legislature

ELKO – County commissioners plan to table their recognition of Assemblyman John Ellison when they meet Wednesday afternoon.

Ellison, R-Elko, was life-flighted to a Utah hospital on Sunday with pneumonia.

Family members said in an update on his condition that his oxygen levels had risen slightly “but his lungs are heavily damaged from the pneumonia and coughing for the last 4 weeks.”

Doctors are hopeful he may be home by Christmas.

“We appreciate all the love, prayers, calls, texts, and messages we have received,” said the family.

Ellison terms out of the Assembly at the end of the month after serving for 12 years. Prior to that he was a county commissioner and an Elko city councilman.

His wife, Cindy, died on Sept. 28, 2021.

People are also reading…

Ellison announced on his Assembly Facebook site last month that he plans to run for a higher office in 2024. That’s when Nevada Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, terms out of office.

In the announcement, Ellison urged the public to support his successor in the Assembly. Bert Gurr will take office in January after winning election in November with 82% of the vote.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shots fired in downtown Elko

Shots fired in downtown Elko

Police were called at 3:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Railroad Street by a man who said he was heading to his truck when someone started yelling at him

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News