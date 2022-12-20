County to table recognition of assemblyman

ELKO – County commissioners plan to table their recognition of Assemblyman John Ellison when they meet Wednesday afternoon.

Ellison, R-Elko, was life-flighted to a Utah hospital on Sunday with pneumonia.

Family members said in an update on his condition that his oxygen levels had risen slightly “but his lungs are heavily damaged from the pneumonia and coughing for the last 4 weeks.”

Doctors are hopeful he may be home by Christmas.

“We appreciate all the love, prayers, calls, texts, and messages we have received,” said the family.

Ellison terms out of the Assembly at the end of the month after serving for 12 years. Prior to that he was a county commissioner and an Elko city councilman.

His wife, Cindy, died on Sept. 28, 2021.

Ellison announced on his Assembly Facebook site last month that he plans to run for a higher office in 2024. That’s when Nevada Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, terms out of office.

In the announcement, Ellison urged the public to support his successor in the Assembly. Bert Gurr will take office in January after winning election in November with 82% of the vote.