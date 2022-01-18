County tops 10,000 cases of COVID-19

ELKO – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 10,000 in Elko County over the holiday weekend.

That means nearly one in five Elko County residents has had the virus since the pandemic began less than two years ago.

The county reported 379 new cases over the past week, compared with 198 the prior week and 73 the week before that.

Most of the new cases were in Elko and Spring Creek but there were also 31 tribal cases, 30 in West Wendover, and seven were institutional.

Hospitalizations increased to four after dropping to two last week.

Elko County’s death toll remained at 127.

The test positivity rate is above 15% after dipping to around 5% earlier in the month.

The number of fully vaccinated residents has increased by only about 1% over the past month, to a total of 35.38% of residents.

Last week’s report on coronavirus monitoring at the city’s sewage treatment plant indicated a big surge in the virus. It was the first week that numbers jumped significantly since the omicron variant was first detected in the county just before Christmas.

Infections increased 60% statewide over the past week and more than 64% in Washoe County, the Reno Gazette Journal reported Monday.

Clark County alone added more than 12,000 cases over the weekend, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

USA Today reported Sunday that more than 800,000 new cases of COVID-19 were being confirmed daily in the United States for the first time, and that hospitalizations were also rising to record levels.

With more than 1,700 daily deaths last week, the United States has topped 850,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

