County updates residents on coronavirus symptoms to watch for

ELKO – Elko County has increased its testing for coronavirus but no new cases have been reported here for more than a week.
Still, the county is reminding residents that it is necessary to continue social distancing.
The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health reported 83 tests were processed Monday and Elko County has not had any additional positive cases since April 27.
“Despite the fact that cases have remained relatively stable in Elko County, our rural friends and family in Humboldt and Lander counties have experienced an increase in positive cases – some of which have been asymptomatic individuals,” said Amanda Osborne, Elko County’s director of human resources.
“Elko County continues to work closely with the State’s Local Empowerment Advisory Panel to ensure we meet the criteria to move to Phase 1 reopening. The criteria includes a downward trajectory of positive cases, a decrease in the trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations, appropriate amounts of personal protective equipment to support healthcare workers, first responders, etc., and ensuring a robust contract tracing system is in place to slow the spread of the virus.
“While Elko County is currently very close to meeting all of the criteria and as the weather gets nicer, we are reminding everyone that social distancing and personal accountability is still absolutely necessary in our effort to control the spread of the virus in our communities and to ensure our local businesses can reopen with confidence."
A total of 562 tests have been performed in Elko County since the start of the pandemic. There has been a total of 15 confirmed cases. Ten have recovered and one has died.
Elko County’s number of presumed positive cases rose from 42 to 45 on Tuesday. Presumed positive means a person had mild to moderate symptoms consistent with COVID-19 but was not necessarily tested.
People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, from mild to severe illness.
“Keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus,” advised the county.
People with a cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should reach out to their healthcare provider or call the county’s hotline at 775-777-2507. They should also call if they have at least two of the following symptoms:
• Fever
• Chills
• Repeated shaking with chills
• Muscle pain
• Headache
• Sore throat
• New loss of taste or smell
If you have any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:
• Trouble breathing
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion or inability to arouse
• Bluish lips or face
"This list is not all inclusive," stated the county. "Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you."
Call 911 if you have a medical emergency. Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.