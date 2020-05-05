County updates residents on coronavirus symptoms to watch for

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Elko County has increased its testing for coronavirus but no new cases have been reported here for more than a week.

Still, the county is reminding residents that it is necessary to continue social distancing.

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health reported 83 tests were processed Monday and Elko County has not had any additional positive cases since April 27.

“Despite the fact that cases have remained relatively stable in Elko County, our rural friends and family in Humboldt and Lander counties have experienced an increase in positive cases – some of which have been asymptomatic individuals,” said Amanda Osborne, Elko County’s director of human resources.

“Elko County continues to work closely with the State’s Local Empowerment Advisory Panel to ensure we meet the criteria to move to Phase 1 reopening. The criteria includes a downward trajectory of positive cases, a decrease in the trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations, appropriate amounts of personal protective equipment to support healthcare workers, first responders, etc., and ensuring a robust contract tracing system is in place to slow the spread of the virus.