County uses CARES Act funds for new ambulances

ELKO – The Elko County Ambulance Service has taken delivery of two new 2020 Ford F-350 Type I Ambulances that were delivered by RedSky Fire Apparatus on Feb. 25.

The ambulances were purchased utilizing local CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) funds as approved by the Elko County Commission on Dec. 2.

The ambulances are modern apparatus with features that improve provider and patient safety and reduce the risk of transmission of disease. The ambulances are equipped with UV light sources, high efficiency filters and air handling systems among other features that enhance safety and usability.

The Elko County Commission approved up to $400,000 to purchase the ambulances and prepare each for frontline use serving the community. Additionally, commissioners separately approved approximately $127,500 to equip the new ambulances and one current ambulance at the Jackpot Station with new patient cots and power cot loading systems. This patient cot system enhances the safety of both EMS personnel and patients.

The new ambulances will replace frontline ambulances that were purchased in 2013. Older and high mileage equipment in the fleet will be eliminated due to the purchase.