County's security camera ordinance will get another look

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners will try again on an ordinance regulating home security cameras, after tabling the proposal in order to fix the wording to specify intent.

The original ordinance stated that “no home security camera shall be placed at a height greater than 9 feet from the ground or placed in a manner in which the camera captures images of another person’s home and/or property in which that person has a reasonable expectation of privacy.”

The county’s chief civil deputy district attorney, Rand Greenburg, said there had been “lots of complaints, some through the district attorney’s office” about security cameras interfering with privacy rights, and the office has even opened a criminal case in one instance.

Greenburg said, as an example, one person who had issues with a neighbor’s backyard put a camera on a tall pole to see over a fence into the yard.

At a county commission meeting Wednesday, county resident Charles Schaer said he thought the ordinance was “hypocritical” in light of actions taken by commissioners against more state regulations, and he questioned “how many people would turn into criminals with the stroke of a pen” if the ordinance went into effect.

He also said the ordinance as proposed would affect businesses.