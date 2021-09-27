County's test positivity rate rises above 30%

ELKO – The test positivity rate for COVID-19 cases topped 30% in Elko County over the weekend, nearly three times the statewide rate and four times higher than Clark County.

The statewide average dropped to 10.6%.

Nevada reported nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Of those 30 deaths, 20 were from Clark County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations statewide also declined over the weekend, from 922 on Friday to 899.

Elko County is planning to open a monoclonal antibody therapy clinic at the Great Basin College Fitness Center on Wednesday. The treatment will be provided to those with mild or moderate symptoms, in cooperation with NNRH and the Elko County Ambulance Service.

For more information on monoclonal antibody therapy, visit https://combatcovid.hhs.gov.

Visit https://www.nvcovidfighter.org or call 800-401-0946 to find a vaccination site or for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 8