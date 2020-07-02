County's virus total stands at 134 heading into holiday weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Four new coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday in Elko County and three on Thursday, bringing the county’s overall total to 134 since the outbreak began in March.

The latest cases include men in their 20s, 40s, 50s and 60s who are close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The other three cases remain under investigation. Two are women in their 20s, and the other is man in his 50s.

The county also reported 18 recoveries over the past two days, bringing the number of active cases down to 78. There are no hospitalizations.

“Please be reminded as we head into the holiday weekend to practice social distancing, wear a face covering and, most importantly, do not attend social gatherings if you are not well,” stated a release from the county. “Please also remember to wash your hands often.”

Health officer Dr. Bryce Putnam this week called the Elko County numbers “a full-blown outbreak.” He urged people to wear masks because “if we don’t do something, if we don’t wear masks, we will be going backwards.”

Putnam said he understands the need to keep businesses open, but at the same time he said that if cases continue to climb, that will hurt businesses.