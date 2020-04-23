Couple arrested after woman calls 911 to report being held at gunpoint

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Two Elko residents were arrested Tuesday on burglary charges after a woman called 911 to report being held at gunpoint.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a property on West Bullion Road on a report of firearms being pointed at a woman for possible trespassing. They found the property owner, along with a neighbor, holding two people at gunpoint.

The sheriff’s office said James Johnson, 54, and Claudia Knight, 59, were observed entering a travel trailer on the property as well as several outbuildings and ransacking them. The property owner and neighbor held the two pending the arrival of deputies.

After preliminary investigation, Johnson was arrested for one count of burglary and was held on $20,000 bail. Claudia Knight was arrested for one count burglary with bail of $20,000 and on an outstanding warrant for animal at large with an additional $115 bail.

Love 4 Funny 20 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1