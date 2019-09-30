{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

ELKO – Police are investigating the death of an out-of-state couple after their bodies were found in a hotel room.

Police were called to the Red Lion at about 1 p.m. Friday after a maid tried to enter their hotel room and found their bodies lying next to the door, according to Elko police Lt. Mike Palhegyi.

They were identified as a 60-year-old male and a 55-year-old female from Tennessee. Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Elko County coroner’s office.

“Preliminary investigation indicates controlled substances may have been a contributing factor” in the deaths, Palhegyi said.

More information will be released as the investigation progresses.

