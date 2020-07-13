Court sides with BLM in 2 cases important to wild horse, burro management

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado — The Bureau of Land Management recently received two favorable decisions from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that support the agency’s on-going efforts to address a growing overpopulation of wild horses and burros on public lands.

“Reducing the overpopulation of wild horses and burros on public lands is critical to protecting land and herd health,” said BLM’s Deputy Director for Policy and Programs William Pendley. “I am encouraged that the Ninth Circuit found the BLM is properly exercising its statutory authority to manage wild horses and burros as we take on this challenging work.”

In American Wild Horse Campaign v. Zinke, the Ninth Circuit upheld BLM’s National Environmental Policy Act analysis of the effects of releasing a limited number of geldings (neutered male horses) back to public lands as part of a population management plan. Managing a portion of a herd as non-reproducing geldings helps BLM to make progress towards appropriate management levels on public lands while reducing the number of animals that are removed from the range and placed into off-range holding facilities. Last year the BLM spent nearly $50 million to care for unadopted wild horses and burros in off-range corrals and pastures.