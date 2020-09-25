COVID-19: an Elko County timeline

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Novel coronavirus began making headlines in January when it was characterized as a mild to severe respiratory illness.

As of January 30, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said there were only five patients confirmed positive, all of whom had visited Wuhan, China.

The Centers for Disease Control tested patients for 2019-nCoV -- as it was termed at the time -- with symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, runny nose and/or sore throat. Symptoms could appear between two and 14 days after exposure through coughs and sneezes.

It was reported on March 9 that 26 people in the United States had died from the virus, with 650 confirmed cases.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two days later, a national emergency was declared as more states reported outbreaks of cases.

In Elko County, one day before the pandemic was declared, two patients were tested for the virus. At the time, test results took five days to receive from the state lab in Reno. The results came back negative.