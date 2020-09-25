COVID-19: an Elko County timeline

Novel coronavirus began making headlines in January when it was characterized as a mild to severe respiratory illness.
As of January 30, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said there were only five patients confirmed positive, all of whom had visited Wuhan, China.
The Centers for Disease Control tested patients for 2019-nCoV -- as it was termed at the time -- with symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, runny nose and/or sore throat. Symptoms could appear between two and 14 days after exposure through coughs and sneezes.
It was reported on March 9 that 26 people in the United States had died from the virus, with 650 confirmed cases.
On March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two days later, a national emergency was declared as more states reported outbreaks of cases.
In Elko County, one day before the pandemic was declared, two patients were tested for the virus. At the time, test results took five days to receive from the state lab in Reno. The results came back negative.
A state of emergency was declared by Gov. Steve Sisolak on March 13 in response to rising cases and to reduce the spread of the virus. He ordered public gathering places, churches, restaurants, bars, nursing homes and assisted living facilities to close to the public. Two days later, he issued a separate directive to close schools statewide for 30 days.
On March 17, Elko County Commissioners issued a Declaration of Emergency and activated the Emergency Operations Center. A task force led by Dr. Bryce Putnam, Elko County Health Officer, was organized by interim Emergency Manager Annette Kerr and comprised of county and city officials, law enforcement and others in the community to develop the County’s response plan and prepare for the impact of COVID-19.
Residents were encouraged to avoid the emergency room at Northern Nevada Regional Hospital and contact their health care provider if they experienced any symptoms after traveling to an affected area or had contact with a person who was known to have the virus within the last 14 days.
After nonessential businesses -- such as casinos, bars, gyms, salons and retail stores -- were closed by the state on March 17, Nevada’s cases were reported at 55, compared with 5,700 nationwide.
Two days later, Elko County reported its first case of COVID-19, a woman in her 30s with underlying medical conditions.
As cases increased disproportionally to the number of test kits available locally, Elko County launched a COVID-19 Hotline on March 26. It allowed people to call, text or email their questions and potential symptoms to University of Nevada, Reno medical students, and then receive a diagnosis of presumed positive or presumed negative. The hotline expanded to serve five rural counties within weeks of going live.
A chart posted by Elko County on its COVID-19 dashboard shows the volume of tests expanded from 204 on April 1 to 9,820 on Sept. 3. About 10,022 tests had been performed and 859 people tested positive, with 738 recoveries.
Elko County reported its first virus-related death on April 7, a woman in her late 50s with underlying medical conditions from West Wendover. More deaths were reported on July 21, an Elko woman in her 90s; and on Aug. 12, a West Wendover man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions.
The state declared Elko County to be in the red zone for COVID-19 on July 24 due to a rise in cases. That week, the County reported 76 cases.
An outbreak of cases at Highland Manor was announced on Aug. 20. It resulted in 26 patients and staff testing positive for the virus.
Four residents had died from the disease by Sept. 11.
The county states that people have reported a wide range of mild to severe symptoms related to COVID-19. These include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle pain or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Those exhibiting emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, and bluish lips or face are advised to seek immediate medical attention.
Dr. Bryce Putnam encourages the public to help stop the spread of respiratory illnesses by taking personal accountability and practicing preventative measures such as wearing a mask while in public and do the following:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others.
• If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. Serious respiratory illnesses are spread by cough, sneezing or unclean hands.
• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Remember to clean your cellphones.
