COVID-19 Antibody Study Results Released

RENO -- The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) and the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Community Health Sciences completed a public health surveillance study to better estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 in Washoe County.

The study (summary can be found here) included 1,270 randomly selected households from 128 unique census blocks in Washoe County. There were 234 adult participants who responded and provided a blood sample for a COVID-19 antibody test June 9-10. The results from the 234 tests were weighted based on the current adult population and demographic data (race/ethnicity, age and sex) available for Washoe County.

The results, with a 95 percent confidence interval, show:

• True number of infections in Washoe County is higher than what’s reported. An estimated 2.3 percent of adult Washoe County residents are estimated to have been infected with COVID-19 as of June 10 according to the study. That means that approximately 8,230 adults may have been infected by that date (only adults 18+ were eligible to be tested). That figure is at least 4.5 to 5 times higher than the number of cases actually reported on June 10, which was 1,832 (Includes all ages).