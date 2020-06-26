COVID-19 cases spike to 99 with 18 more in Elko County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Eighteen new positive cases of COVID-19 were announced late Thursday, pulling the count of active cases up to 99.

This week, new cases have been reported every day by Elko County. On Monday, 15 cases were announced, followed by five more on Tuesday and two on Wednesday.

Two cases were removed and assigned to jurisdictions outside of Elko County.

According to a statement issued by Elko County Thursday night, the new cases are PCR confirmed, and many remain under investigation.

Among the new cases are 10 that are close contacts of another confirmed case. Eight remain under investigation.

Nine females, ranging from their 20s to 40s, and nine males, ranging from under 20-years-old to their 50s, were reported by the county.

Currently, there are 67 active cases, 31 recoveries and one death in Elko County. About 4,162 tests that have been performed.