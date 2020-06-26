COVID-19 cases spike to 99 with 18 more in Elko County

ELKO – Eighteen new positive cases of COVID-19 were announced late Thursday, pulling the count of active cases up to 99.
This week, new cases have been reported every day by Elko County. On Monday, 15 cases were announced, followed by five more on Tuesday and two on Wednesday.
Two cases were removed and assigned to jurisdictions outside of Elko County.
According to a statement issued by Elko County Thursday night, the new cases are PCR confirmed, and many remain under investigation.
Among the new cases are 10 that are close contacts of another confirmed case. Eight remain under investigation.
Nine females, ranging from their 20s to 40s, and nine males, ranging from under 20-years-old to their 50s, were reported by the county.
Currently, there are 67 active cases, 31 recoveries and one death in Elko County. About 4,162 tests that have been performed.
"The Elko County contact tracing team is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released."
According to the COVID-19 dashboard for June 25, Elko's count increased by 10 to 49 cases. Spring Creek's total increased by three to 23 cases.
The first case in Wells was also reported on Thursday. One positive case was removed from West Wendover's tally, and Jackpot and Carlin's numbers did not change since June 24.
Five cases are under investigation and are not assigned to a population within Elko County.
On Thursday, Eureka County Board of Health officials were notified of the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
The case is a male in his 40s who had direct contact with another positive case out-of-state.
The patient has been self-isolated at home since being tested, and he and his family are being monitored, reported Sheriff Jesse Watts in a press release.
More than 450 cases have been reported statewide, pulling Nevada's total up to 14,917. One more death was added, bringing the total to 495 deaths.
On June 24, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a new emergency directive requiring face masks in public going into effect on Friday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.