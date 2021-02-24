COVID-19 death removed from Elko County list

ELKO – The COVID-19 death toll in Elko County dropped by one Tuesday after a previously reported case was determined to be from another county.

“Confirmed cases are initially reported in the county where the patient is tested. Once the epidemiological investigation is performed, the case will be reported in the county where the patient resides,” explained county officials.

The change brings Elko County’s total back down to 51 deaths.

Hospitalizations rose from nine to 13 on Tuesday.

A total of 15 new cases of coronavirus were reported, bringing the current number of active cases to 119. Eleven of the new cases are Elko residents and four are tribal.

The test positivity rate rose slightly to 14.1%.

Elko County and its healthcare partners are currently administering vaccine to the 65 and older population as well as those who are in the Public Safety and Security, Frontline Community Support and part of the Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics (agriculture and food processing and end-to-end essential goods supply chain) groups of the essential workforce.