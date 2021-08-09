 Skip to main content
COVID-19 deaths increase over weekend
breaking alert top story

{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County COVID-19 deaths by month. Three more deaths were reported this week.

 ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – Covid cases are on the rise, according to Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne.

During the weekend the county saw three more deaths due to the contagious disease, bringing the total to 63. Osborne said two of the three patients were hospitalized at the time. The ages of the victims could not be released.

In the hospital for a month, John Neal survived COVID-19, but has changed his mind about the vaccine

Currently, Elko County has 112 active cases of the disease, according to a report put out by the county.

“We want to encourage folks to stay home if they are sick and practice good personal hygiene to help prevent the spread of the virus,” said Osborne. “We are seeing an increase in the spread, unfortunately, an increase in cases which is consistent with the trend we saw last year. With everything going on, we are encouraging folks to be more vigilant.”

