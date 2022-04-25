COVID-19 down to a trickle in Elko

ELKO – Masks are still required in public areas at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, but otherwise things are getting back to normal.

“Numbers are definitely trending in the right direction,” hospital CEO Steve Simpson recently told the Elko County Board of Health.

“It’s been a month and a half since we’ve admitted a patient with COVID-19,” Simpson said April 20. “We have not had a COVID-positive patient since March 5.”

Some cases are still coming through the hospital’s emergency department, however “fewer and fewer ER patients are testing positive,” he said.

The hospital has returned to normal visitation rules but enhanced cleaning protocols will remain in place. Masks are still required in all public areas of the hospital.

“We will probably be the last place in town to lift our mask restrictions,” Simpson said.

The next subvariant is not expected to result in a large number of positive cases being confirmed at the hospital because symptoms are less severe, and because at-home testing is widely available.

With less rigorous testing, many communities are turning to data from sewage treatment facilities as they watch for another outbreak.

The effective virus concentration detected in Elko last week was down to 24,933 genome copies per liter of sewage. That is considerably lower than the national average and would be expected to generate fewer than one case per day.

Researchers at Stanford University reported this month that coronavirus infections can remain for several weeks in the intestinal tract, with genetic remnants detectable in feces for up to four months.

Nevada Health Response’s most recent COVID report listed 119 new daily cases statewide over the past two weeks. Clark County reported 61 hospitalizations last week, there were nine in Washoe County nine, only one in Carson City and none in rural counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0