COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Elko County

Osborne said there also have been vaccination events in West Wendover, Wells and Jackpot, and the team would be returning to Jackpot “shortly to do second doses.”

She said there is a core team of county and Nevada Health Centers people who visit those communities, and they work with the locals.

Athlete testing

Elko County Ambulance Service will be leading the weekly testing effort for athletes, according to Cabaniss, who said the ambulance service was doing rapid tests starting this week in Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin and Wells.

West Wendover has just been licensed to test, too, so the Elko County Ambulance Service will not need to test there, Cabaniss said.

“There are about 250 athletes in the county, and we will do this until the end of the (football) season,” he told Elko County Commissioners, with the tests from the state and personal protective equipment coming out of CARES Act funds.

“We will invoice the school district for time and mileage,” Cabaniss said. “The tests will be free to the school district.”

The ambulance service is certified to administer the BinaxNOW rapid test.