COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Elko County

ELKO – Nevada’s death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 5,000, including 51 deaths in Elko County, where hospitalizations are down to six after averaging in the teens over the past few months.
Current cases total 98.
Below 100 cases is “good news,” Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak asked all Nevada residents to participate in a moment of silence or light a candle at 6 p.m. March 4 for the more than 5,000 who died in the state of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and he ordered state flags flown at half-staff at the Capitol and at state public buildings until sunset March 5.
The Elko County figures as of March 3 figures show that there have been 4,588 confirmed cases in the county, as COVID-19 vaccination events continue and efforts to test every athlete in the Elko County School District and their coaches and referees are set to begin.
Osborne said that as of noon Wednesday there have been 11,247 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Elko County, including 7,067 first doses.
She also told Elko County Commissioners that the event at the Elko Convention Center on Feb. 26-27 was a “pretty successful weekend.”
Osborne said Thursday that the next event at the convention center is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20. Another will be on April 9, also from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and she was working on registration information for those events.
“We do need people to register for both their first and second doses to make sure we have enough vaccine for everyone,” she said.
Mary Ann Laffoon, program coordinator for the Northeast Nevada Citizen Corps under a state Homeland Security grant, said there were more than 600 volunteer hours at the convention center on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27. She said 1,633 shots were administered.
Laffoon told commissioners most of her work this year has been related to COVID-19. Commissioners renewed her contract at the March 3 meeting.
“I was impressed with the efficiency at the convention center,” Elko County Commissioner Cliff Eklund said at the March 3 county meeting.
Osborne said that there “was no way we could do this without our volunteers.”
Elko County Ambulance Director Lee Cabaniss said on Thursday that the ambulance service provided standby help for the vaccine events, and the Elko County Fire Protection District, Nevada Health Centers and Nevada Gold Mines provided staff, along with others.
“Lots of people have been helping, and that demonstrates how the community can come together,” he said.
An update on Facebook also states that the Elko Convention Center, Elko County, CERT and Immunize Nevada helped.
Osborne said there also have been vaccination events in West Wendover, Wells and Jackpot, and the team would be returning to Jackpot “shortly to do second doses.”
She said there is a core team of county and Nevada Health Centers people who visit those communities, and they work with the locals.
Athlete testing
Elko County Ambulance Service will be leading the weekly testing effort for athletes, according to Cabaniss, who said the ambulance service was doing rapid tests starting this week in Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin and Wells.
West Wendover has just been licensed to test, too, so the Elko County Ambulance Service will not need to test there, Cabaniss said.
“There are about 250 athletes in the county, and we will do this until the end of the (football) season,” he told Elko County Commissioners, with the tests from the state and personal protective equipment coming out of CARES Act funds.
“We will invoice the school district for time and mileage,” Cabaniss said. “The tests will be free to the school district.”
The ambulance service is certified to administer the BinaxNOW rapid test.
The tiers for vaccination eligibility will be updated next week, going to the next tier, Osborne also told commissioners. It will include adding food and hospitality workers and moving down to ages 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions.
Currently, Elko County and its healthcare partners are giving vaccines to those 65 and older and those in public safety and security, frontline community support, and part of the frontline supply chain and logistics groups of the essential workforce.
Vaccines are being given at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Walmart, and Smith’s Pharmacy in Elko and West Wendover. Links to those places to make reservations are available on the Elko County website. Osborne said Golden Health also is now able to provide vaccines for patients.
There is a Nevada vaccine hotline at 800-401-0946 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week.
Johnson & Johnson
Osborne said Elko County expects to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week and plans to give those doses to the Elko County Jail inmate population on Tuesday and to homebound senior citizens on Thursday.
Elko County has been administering only the Moderna vaccine because the Pfizer vaccine shipping quantities do not work for the county, Osborne said.
