COVID-19 hotline serves five rural Nevada counties

“The goal of the hotline is to assist people who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-10, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath,” said Elko County Public Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam.

Staffed by University of Nevada, Reno medical students, the hotline operates between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents may call 775-777-2507 or email COVID19@elkocountynv.net with questions.

Putnam told Elko County Commissioners on April 1 that the Hotline was developed for a few reasons.

Primarily, it was to preserve the small number of test kits available in the county when the pandemic began and prevent the transmission of the virus in clinics, doctors’ offices, or the emergency room, he said.

“We needed those tests for health care providers and those people with severe [symptoms] and need to go into hospital care,” Putnam explained.

Creating a specific resource for information was another critical factor, he said. “How do we get information to people that need it? And how do we mitigate some of the other issues going on in the county?”

Reducing calls to 911 and to county offices was another reason for developing the Hotline, Putnam explained.