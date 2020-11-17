COVID-19 impacting all schools in county

ELKO – Within a week of students returning to classrooms in Elko County, coronavirus was having an impact in every school, Superintendent Michele Robinson told county commissioners on Monday.

“As of last Friday, all 23 of our schools have been impacted by COVID-19 exclusions,” she said, explaining that an exclusion refers to someone who has tested positive or come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

“We noted on Friday that there are currently 117 staff members that are being excluded right now,” she added. “This is having – as you can imagine – a major impact on our operations, and at the rate that we’re experiencing this we foresee that it’s going to be hampering our ability to keep our schools open.”

Elko County reported its 16th COVID-19 death over the weekend, as the total number of confirmed cases topped 2,000 since the pandemic began and the number of hospitalizations reached a record 19.

The latest fatality was in West Wendover. The man in his 60s was hospitalized at the time of his death.

Coronavirus statistics are also being made available by the school district through a dashboard on its website.

