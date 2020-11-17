COVID-19 impacting all schools in county

ELKO – Within a week of students returning to classrooms in Elko County, coronavirus was having an impact in every school, Superintendent Michele Robinson told county commissioners on Monday.
“As of last Friday, all 23 of our schools have been impacted by COVID-19 exclusions,” she said, explaining that an exclusion refers to someone who has tested positive or come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
“We noted on Friday that there are currently 117 staff members that are being excluded right now,” she added. “This is having – as you can imagine – a major impact on our operations, and at the rate that we’re experiencing this we foresee that it’s going to be hampering our ability to keep our schools open.”
Elko County reported its 16th COVID-19 death over the weekend, as the total number of confirmed cases topped 2,000 since the pandemic began and the number of hospitalizations reached a record 19.
The latest fatality was in West Wendover. The man in his 60s was hospitalized at the time of his death.
Coronavirus statistics are also being made available by the school district through a dashboard on its website.
“Our contact-tracing team has been working incredibly hard to keep up with the numbers,” Robinson told commissioners, while thanking them for the federal CARES Act funding that they are providing to deal with the virus.
To help stay on top of the necessary tracing, Robinson said the district is attempting to hire two additional nurses. The district is also planning to hire a nurse to deal with the specific health needs of staff.
“This includes arranging for tests and keeping track of where they are in the quarantine process,” with the goal of staff returning to school as quickly as possible, she said.
CARES funding is also enabling the schools to purchase a second “COVID-busing van” outfitted to transport someone who tests positive. The buses are equipped to be sanitized immediately after they are used.
When additional funding becomes available, Robinson said the district plans to purchase air purifiers for the classrooms, and to stock up on cleaning supplies.
She said the district will soon upgrade its COVID dashboard to include school-specific information while maintaining the privacy of students and staff.
Elko County reported 106 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend and 94 recoveries, for a total of 356 active cases out of 2,090 confirmed since the pandemic began.
The county’s test positivity rate stands at 18.6%, which is above the recommended rate of 5% or less. The case rate per 100,000 people is 1,095.
