COVID-19 levels remain low in Nevada

ELKO – Wastewater monitoring in the city of Elko continues to show extremely low levels of COVID-19.

The March 22 report from Biobot Analytics listed an effective genome copy level of 36,492 per liter of sewage. That equates to fewer than one new COVID case per day, or an incidence rate of 0.004%.

Elko’s rate is significantly lower than the national average of samples taken last week by Biobot.

Nevada’s latest report on coronavirus statistics, dated March 21, shows every county in Nevada except Eureka and Mineral below the case rate threshold previously used to gauge the need for public health measures. The case numbers in Eureka and Mineral are only slightly above the threshold.

The state lists zero hospitalizations of Elko County residents and no new deaths over the past two weeks.

