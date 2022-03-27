 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

COVID-19 levels remain low in Nevada

  • 0
Nevada Covid report
NDHHS

ELKO – Wastewater monitoring in the city of Elko continues to show extremely low levels of COVID-19.

The March 22 report from Biobot Analytics listed an effective genome copy level of 36,492 per liter of sewage. That equates to fewer than one new COVID case per day, or an incidence rate of 0.004%.

Elko’s rate is significantly lower than the national average of samples taken last week by Biobot.

Nevada’s latest report on coronavirus statistics, dated March 21, shows every county in Nevada except Eureka and Mineral below the case rate threshold previously used to gauge the need for public health measures. The case numbers in Eureka and Mineral are only slightly above the threshold.

The state lists zero hospitalizations of Elko County residents and no new deaths over the past two weeks.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man sentenced for damaging vehicles

Man sentenced for damaging vehicles

ELKO – A Spring Creek man accused of attempting to break into vehicles in Elko last summer has been sentenced to jail time and to pay restitut…

Divorces

Divorces

March 11John Robert Perfect III and Valerie Ann Perfect, married May 17, 2008

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet Guy Norha, candidate for Nevada governor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News