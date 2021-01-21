COVID-19 numbers decline in Elko County

ELKO – Active coronavirus cases in Elko County plunged to 158, which is about half as many as Jan. 1 and one-quarter the number in early December.

The news came as vaccinations were set to begin for ages 70 and over Friday morning at the Elko Senior Center. For information on signing up call 738-3030.

Smith’s also announced it would begin vaccinating Elko County residents 70 and older. Visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com to schedule an appointment.

Other Elko County residents can complete a COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form on the county's website.

Thirteen patients are currently hospitalized in Elko County and the number of COVID-related deaths remains at 41.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 is down statewide, however a new record of 71 deaths was reported Wednesday, surpassing the prior highest single-day death toll set Saturday.

State COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage said the deaths were people who contracted the virus in mid-December, suggesting that reverberations from holiday gatherings could still be forthcoming.